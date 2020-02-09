Warriors' Eric Paschall: Late lineup addition
Paschall is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Paschall was originally set to come off the bench Saturday, but Draymond Green was a late scratch with back tightness. Paschall put up 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block Wednesday, which was his first start since Jan. 20.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.