Play

Paschall is in the starting lineup Saturday against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Paschall was originally set to come off the bench Saturday, but Draymond Green was a late scratch with back tightness. Paschall put up 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block Wednesday, which was his first start since Jan. 20.

More News
Our Latest Stories