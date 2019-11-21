Paschall scored a team-high 22 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds and a steal in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 142-94 loss to the Mavericks.

The Warriors' patchwork roster got run off the court by Luka Doncic and company, but Paschall was once again the most productive player in a lineup lacking star power. The 23-year-old rookie has scored at least 15 points in five straight games, and on the year he's averaging 17.1 points and 4.9 boards in 31.2 minutes a night.