Paschall scored a team-high 24 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 104-79 loss to the Hawks.

The 23-year-old old rookie continues to be a rare bright spot in the Warriors' awful beginning to the season. Paschall has scored 12 points or more while starting 10 straight games, averaging 19.3 points, 6.7 boards, 2.4 assists and 0.9 threes over that stretch. It remains to be seen what role he'll have once Draymond Green (rest) and Kevon Looney are ready to handle full workloads, but given Paschall's performance so far, it's hard to imagine his minutes dwindling too much.