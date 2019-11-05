Warriors' Eric Paschall: Leads way in team's first home win
Paschall put up 34 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 40 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Trail Blazers.
The rookie second-round pick out of Villanova has been one of the few silver linings for the 2-5 Warriors in an otherwise bleak start to the season. Thanks to the Warriors' extensive injury woes, Paschall has been thrust into a lead role on offense the past two games and hasn't wilted with the responsibility. He's put up a combined 59 points during that two-game stretch while shooting 56.8 percent from the field and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe. Paschall will likely see his usage take a hit if D'Angelo Russell (ankle) makes it back for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, but the ongoing absence of Draymond Green (finger) should continue to keep a spot in the starting five open for the 23-year-old.
