Paschall (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against Boston.
Paschall is currently dealing with back spasms which forced him to the sidelines during the second half of Saturday's win over Detroit. This is good news however, as the forward is likely to play barring any major setbacks prior to tipoff.
More News
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores 12 points off bench•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Displays efficient scoring in win•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Set to return Thursday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: In COVID protocol, out Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Posts 15 points off bench•