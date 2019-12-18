Warriors' Eric Paschall: Listed as questionable
Paschall (hip) is listed as questionable on the Warriors' injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
As of Tuesday night, the Warriors had cleared Paschall to play, but he popped back up on the injury report Wednesday morning. His inclusion could simply be precautionary, but the situation is worth monitoring throughout the day considering Paschall missed the previous two games.
