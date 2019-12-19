Warriors' Eric Paschall: Not starting Wednesday
Paschall (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Paschall is still considered probable for Wednesday's contest, but it appears he'll be coming off the bench in his return from the two-game absence. Damion Lee receives his second-straight start and may have locked down the role given his recent quality of play.
