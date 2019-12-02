Paschall compiled 17 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 loss to Orlando.

Paschall notched his 10th consecutive game scoring in double-digits. The points and rebounds have been solid from the rookie but that is really where his value ends. For that reason, he is barely inside the top-150 for the season and should only be added in standard leagues if you need some cheap points.