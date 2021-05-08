site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: warriors-eric-paschall-out-again-saturday-362535 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Out again Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Paschall (hip) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Thunder.
Paschall's absence will mark his 19th straight game missed due to a hip flexor. It remains unclear how close he is to a return, as the Warriors have not provided much clarity on the situation.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
RotoWire Staff
• 4 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read