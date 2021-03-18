Pascall will be unavailable for at least the next seven days after being placed in the health and safety protocols Wednesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The 24-year-old already sat out Wednesday's win over Houston and will miss at least three additional contests. The earliest Paschall can retake the court is March 25 at Sacramento, though he may need to ramp up his conditioning after a week away from the team.
More News
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Out for COVID protocols•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Goes for team-high 18 in blowout•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores 16 in 17 minutes•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Breaks out in win•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Good to go•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: To be true game-time decision•