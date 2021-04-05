The Warriors announced Sunday that Paschall will be re-evaluated in two weeks after he was diagnosed with a left hip flexor strain following a recent MRI, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Paschall recently missed a few games with a sore left wrist, but he now has a more serious injury to contend with after he tweaked his calf in Friday's blowout loss to the Raptors. The second-year forward looks set to be sidelined until at least late April, and he could be a shutdown candidate if he fails to demonstrate much progress once he's re-evaluated. Paschall's absence should allow Juan Toscano-Anderson to slide back into the rotation as the main backup to starting power forward Draymond Green.