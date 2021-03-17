Paschall won't play Wednesday at Houston due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Paschall and James Wiseman will both be unavailable for Wednesday's contest due to the COVID-19 protocols. Both players could also be unavailable for Friday's and Saturday's back-to-back set at Memphis. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kent Bazemore and Kevon Looney should see more work in the frontcourt for the Warriors in the meantime.