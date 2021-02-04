Paschall (knee) is out Thursday against the Mavericks.
Paschall's absence will deplete a weak Warriors frontcourt that's already without James Wiseman (wrist) and Kevon Looney (ankle). As a result, we should continue to see Draymond Green play as many minutes as he can handle at center. Juan Toscano Anderson should also see extra run.
