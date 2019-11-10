Warriors' Eric Paschall: Out with hip contusion
Paschall will miss Saturday's game in Oklahoma City with a right hip contusion, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The severity of the injury is not yet clear. Alec Burks will enter the starting lineup in his absence.
More News
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Struggles in loss to Minnesota•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Drops 19 in loss to Rockets•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Leads way in team's first home win•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores season high against Hornets•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Starting Saturday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Excels in starting role•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.