Warriors' Eric Paschall: Playing in summer league
Paschall will play in summer league with the Warriors, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Paschall was the 41st overall pick in the 2019 Draft and will look to gain some familiarity with the Warriors' system while in Vegas. During his senior campaign at Villanova, he averaged 16.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 36.1 minutes.
