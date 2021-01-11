Paschall dropped 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes off the bench during the 106-105 victory over the Raptors on Sunday.

Paschall started the first two games of the season in place of Draymond Green and totaled 13 points. Since his return to the second unit, Paschall has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games. His 15 points Sunday were second on the team only behind Andrew Wiggins' 17, and Wiggins played 15 more minutes.