Warriors' Eric Paschall: Probable for Monday
Paschall (hip) is listed as probable for Monday's tilt with the Jazz.
Paschall looks set to return from a one-game absence stemming from a minor right hip bruise. Look for an update ahead of tipoff finalizing Paschall's status.
