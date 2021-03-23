Paschall (COVID-19 protocols) is probable to play Tuesday against the 76ers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Paschall, along with James Wiseman, will likely return to action Tuesday after both had missed the last three games due to the league's health and safety protocols. In his last five games before being sidelined, the 24-year-old had been shooting a rough 32.3 percent from the floor on 6.2 field-goal attempts per game.