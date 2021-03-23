Paschall (COVID-19 protocols) is probable to play Tuesday against the 76ers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Paschall, along with James Wiseman, will likely return to action Tuesday after both had missed the last three games due to the league's health and safety protocols. In his last five games before being sidelined, the 24-year-old had been shooting a rough 32.3 percent from the floor on 6.2 field-goal attempts per game.
More News
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Could be available Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Out at least one week•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Out for COVID protocols•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Goes for team-high 18 in blowout•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores 16 in 17 minutes•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Breaks out in win•