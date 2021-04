Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Paschall (hip) was able to take part in 3-on-3 scrimmaging Sunday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The scrimmage work represented Paschall's first on-court basketball activity since he was diagnosed April 5 with a left hip flexor strain. Kerr indicated that Paschall will need some additional time to get his conditioning in order before being ready to play in games, so he can probably be ruled out for Tuesday's contest against Dallas.