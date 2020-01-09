Warriors' Eric Paschall: Pushed to bench Wednesday
Paschall will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with Milwaukee, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Paschall will return to his usual bench role with Draymond Green returning to the starting five. In 13 games as a reserve this season, the rookie forward's averaging 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.5 minutes per contest.
