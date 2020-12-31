Paschall is questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right knee soreness.

Paschall has played just 32 minutes over the past two games, though has totaled an impressive 25 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. However, he's come down with knee soreness and may not be available Friday. With Draymond Green (foot) expected to return, that will make up for Paschall's absence if he's sidelined.