Warriors' Eric Paschall: Questionable Friday
Paschall (hip) is questionable for Friday's game against the Suns, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Paschall suffered a hip contusion during Wednesday's win over the Rockets and his availability is now up in the air. More information on his status may arrive following the Warriors' Friday morning shootaround.
