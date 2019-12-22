Warriors' Eric Paschall: Questionable Monday
Paschall (knee) is questionable for Monday's contest against Minnesota, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The rookie exited Friday's game early after suffering a right knee injury. Paschall underwent an MRI on Sunday and it came back clean which is outstanding news for both the team and the Villanova product, as he's putting together a fantastic rookie campaign. Although the forward may need one game to fully recover, it's worth noting that his knee injury doesn't seem to be long lasting.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...