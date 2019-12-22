Play

Paschall (knee) is questionable for Monday's contest against Minnesota, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The rookie exited Friday's game early after suffering a right knee injury. Paschall underwent an MRI on Sunday and it came back clean which is outstanding news for both the team and the Villanova product, as he's putting together a fantastic rookie campaign. Although the forward may need one game to fully recover, it's worth noting that his knee injury doesn't seem to be long lasting.

