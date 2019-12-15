Warriors' Eric Paschall: Questionable Sunday
Paschall (hip) is questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Kings.
Paschall missed Friday's contest due to left hip soreness, though he may be able to return as soon as Sunday. more information on his status could arrive following the Warriors' morning shootaround or pregame activities.
