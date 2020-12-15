Paschall (knee) is considered questionable for Tuesday's preseason game against Sacramento, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle
The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, but be sure to confirm Paschall's status before game-time if you're considering deploying him in a preseason DFS lineup.
