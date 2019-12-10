Warriors' Eric Paschall: Questionable with hip soreness
Paschall is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to left hip soreness.
Paschall was added to the injury report after struggling Monday night against the Grizzlies. He was held to five points, two rebounds and a block in 21 minutes. The Warriors should get a better idea on his availability following morning shootaround.
