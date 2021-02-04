Paschall is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Dallas due to a sore right knee.

Earlier in the week, Paschall was nursing a sore back, but it's now the right knee that's bothering him heading into Thursday's matchup. If Paschall is ultimately ruled out, it would leave Golden State even more shorthanded up front, as both Kevon Looney (ankle) and James Wiseman (wrist) are currently sidelined.