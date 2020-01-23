Paschall scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), while adding four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes Wednesday night during the Warriors' 129-96 loss to Utah.

Paschall has been a highlight of Golden State's lost season, however he could not follow up on his 22 point (11-21 FG) performance from Monday. Still, he is averaging 17 points per game through his previous five contests.