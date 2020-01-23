Warriors' Eric Paschall: Quiet performance
Paschall scored 11 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), while adding four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes Wednesday night during the Warriors' 129-96 loss to Utah.
Paschall has been a highlight of Golden State's lost season, however he could not follow up on his 22 point (11-21 FG) performance from Monday. Still, he is averaging 17 points per game through his previous five contests.
More News
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Double-double in loss•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Fills in admirably for Green•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Starting Saturday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores well, does little else•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Well-rounded line versus Memphis•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Pushed to bench Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...