Warriors' Eric Paschall: Reaches deal with Golden State
Paschall signed a contract Monday with the Warriors.
The terms of Paschall's contract haven't been revealed, but with the Warriors already having three players on hand to fill their two two-way spots (Damion Lee, Julian Washburn and Ky Bowman), the second-round rookie could have some guaranteed money attached to his deal. Paschall has appeared in three summer-league games thus far for the Warriors, averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.4 minutes.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.