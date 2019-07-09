Paschall signed a contract Monday with the Warriors.

The terms of Paschall's contract haven't been revealed, but with the Warriors already having three players on hand to fill their two two-way spots (Damion Lee, Julian Washburn and Ky Bowman), the second-round rookie could have some guaranteed money attached to his deal. Paschall has appeared in three summer-league games thus far for the Warriors, averaging 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.4 minutes.