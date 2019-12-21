Warriors' Eric Paschall: Ready to roll
Paschall (hip) has been cleared to play Friday against the Pelicans, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Paschall was deemed probable due to a left hip injury, but as expected, he's been given the green light hours before tipoff. He's averaging 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and two assists over his last seven games.
