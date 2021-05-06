site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Remains out Thursday
Paschall (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Paschall will miss an 18th straight game due to a strained hip flexor. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.
