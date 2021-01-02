Paschall tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assists and one block over 17 minutes in Friday's 123-98 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Paschall's playing time remained consistent Friday, and he was still quite efficient against Portland. He could see a decrease in usage as Draymond Green returns to full health in the coming games, but Paschall still figures to be one of the team's top bench players going forward.
