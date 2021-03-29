Paschall (wrist) will not play in Monday's game against the Bulls.
After popping up on the initial injury report with a sore left wrist, Paschall has now been ruled out entirely, meaning he'll sit out for the sixth time in the last seven games. Paschall saw only nine minutes of action off the bench against the Hawks on Friday, finishing with eight points and one rebound.
