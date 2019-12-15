Warriors' Eric Paschall: Ruled out Sunday
Paschall (hip) will be held out of Sunday's tilt with the Kings, Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Paschall will miss a second-straight game as he continues to struggle with a sore left hip, though he's expected to return Wednesday against Portland. Alec Burks figures to see a second-straight start in Paschall's place.
