Paschall registered 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), a rebound and two assists across 19 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against the Suns.

Paschall paced the entire bench with 19 minutes on the court, but he made the most of that playing time and scored 10 or more points for the 11th time this season. He is thriving on a bench role and should remain as a second-unit alternative moving forward, but Paschall is producing enough to be worth a look in some formats.