Paschall finished with 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block in 30 minutes against Utah on Friday.

Paschall finished with a career high in assists in the contest while also grabbing at least seven rebounds for the fourth time in his last five games. Paschall has also been an effective scoring option for the Warriors this season, with double-digit point totals in 13 contests this season. He'll face Oklahoma City on Monday.