Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores 13 versus Timberwolves
Paschall pitched in 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 26 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 loss to the Timberwolves.
Paschall matched Glenn Robinson for the team high in field goal attempts while matching Marquese Chriss for the team high in rebounding. Paschall had been held to single digits in scoring in six of the last seven games prior to this one, and fantasy owners will have to hope he can build off this performance heading into Saturday's matchup versus the Pistons.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...