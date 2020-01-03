Paschall pitched in 13 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 26 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 loss to the Timberwolves.

Paschall matched Glenn Robinson for the team high in field goal attempts while matching Marquese Chriss for the team high in rebounding. Paschall had been held to single digits in scoring in six of the last seven games prior to this one, and fantasy owners will have to hope he can build off this performance heading into Saturday's matchup versus the Pistons.