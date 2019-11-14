Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores 15 points
Paschall had 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds during Wednesday's 120-94 loss at the Lakers.
Paschall delivered his best scoring output when coming off the bench this season, and he should remain as a decent fantasy asset for the Warriors even if his numbers will decrease due to Draymond Green's return. Paschall should remain as one of Golden State's first options off the bench Friday against Boston.
