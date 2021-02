Paschall had 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 17 minutes during Saturday's 134-117 loss to the Nets.

The 24-year-old took advantage of the modest playing time off the bench in the blowout and put up double-digit shots for the first time since Jan. 28. Paschall provides solid scoring numbers as a reserve here and there, but his inconsistent output results in a low floor for fantasy purposes.