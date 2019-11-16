Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores 16 points in loss
Paschall had 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Friday's 105-100 defeat against the Celtics.
Paschall has scored in double digits in each of his five starts this season, and he has topped the 10-point mark in six of his last seven outings. He is expected to remain as a starter Sunday at New Orleans. Paschall averages 21.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a starter.
