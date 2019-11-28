Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores 25 points in win
Paschall had 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-90 win over the Bulls.
Paschall has played at a very high level since returning to the starting unit, averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in his last seven starts. He should remain on that role Friday at Miami.
