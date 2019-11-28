Play

Paschall had 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-2 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one turnover in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 104-90 win over the Bulls.

Paschall has played at a very high level since returning to the starting unit, averaging 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in his last seven starts. He should remain on that role Friday at Miami.

More News
Our Latest Stories