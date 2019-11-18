Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores 30 points against Pelicans
Paschall had 30 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 loss at New Orleans.
Paschall has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games, and this is the second time over that span the rookie has hit the 30-point mark. Paschall has looked impressive when given extended minutes, as he's averaging 22.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per game across seven starts.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...