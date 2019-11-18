Paschall had 30 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 loss at New Orleans.

Paschall has scored in double figures in seven of his last eight games, and this is the second time over that span the rookie has hit the 30-point mark. Paschall has looked impressive when given extended minutes, as he's averaging 22.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per game across seven starts.