Paschall (illness) logged eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across nine minutes Friday in the Warriors' 124-108 loss to the Hawks.

Paschall hadn't played in any of the past five games while waiting to regain conditioning after he was embedded in the NBA's COVID-19 protocol. Though he was back in action Friday, he didn't check into the game until 8:38 remained in the fourth quarter, when the Warriors were trailing by 20 points. Paschall doesn't look like he'll be a part of head coach Steve Kerr's regular rotation for the time being.