Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores season high against Hornets
Paschall had 25 points (10-18 FG, 0-5 3PT, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block during Saturday's 93-87 loss against Charlotte.
Paschall benefited from Draymond Green's absence due to a finger injury and posted his second 20-point performance in as many starts. His long-term upside isn't very high, but he could become a decent alternative while Green remains out due to his scoring qualities and high efficiency from the field -- 62.9 percent from the field in his two starts. Expect Paschall to remain as a starter ahead of Monday's contest against Portland.
More News
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Starting Saturday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Excels in starting role•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Starting Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Back on bench Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Decent showing in preseason loss•
-
Warriors' Eric Paschall: Reaches deal with Golden State•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.