Paschall had 25 points (10-18 FG, 0-5 3PT, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block during Saturday's 93-87 loss against Charlotte.

Paschall benefited from Draymond Green's absence due to a finger injury and posted his second 20-point performance in as many starts. His long-term upside isn't very high, but he could become a decent alternative while Green remains out due to his scoring qualities and high efficiency from the field -- 62.9 percent from the field in his two starts. Expect Paschall to remain as a starter ahead of Monday's contest against Portland.