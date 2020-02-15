Warriors' Eric Paschall: Scores team-high 23 points Friday
Paschall ended with 23 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's Team USA victory over Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Paschall was certainly in an offensive frame of mind, scoring a team-high 23 points on 77 percent shooting. The game was played with very little effort on the defensive end, allowing Paschall to get to the rim with ease. He has been a nice surprise for the Warriors this season, averaging 13.2 points per game. He is currently outside the top-200 for the season but with the Warriors going nowhere fast, Paschall should continue to get plenty of opportunities to put up numbers on a nightly basis.
