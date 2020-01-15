Paschall posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and three rebounds over 25 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Paschall teased some multi-category potential in the Warriors' previous game Sunday, when he recorded five rebounds, five assists and five steals in a loss to the Grizzlies, but he was back to his one-dimensional ways Tuesday. The rookie has at least been able to get his points in an efficient manner this season (13.3 per game on 49.1 percent shooting from the field), but the lack of consistent peripheral stats makes him for a 14- or 16-team option in rotisserie leagues.