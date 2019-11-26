Warriors' Eric Paschall: Second double-double of season
Paschall tallied 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot across 31 minutes in Monday's 100-97 loss to the Thunder.
The Warriors are thin at every position, and the rookie out of Villanova has stepped in to take advantage of the opportunity. He's not guaranteed a starting role once Draymond Green returns from injury, but he's certainly done enough to fend off Kevin Looney and Allen Smallagic for playing time when they return.
