Paschall posted 15 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Warriors' 129-128 win over the Bulls.

Paschall started at power forward in the Warriors' first two games in place of Draymond Green, but after being benched for the start of the second half of the Christmas Day loss to the Bucks, he lost his spot on the top unit to Juan Toscano-Anderson for Sunday's contest. The second-year forward responded well to the demotion to the second unit, and he could actually provide more value in a bench role while not having to share the court as frequently with higher-usage players like Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre. Paschall's usage rate was at 23.5 percent Sunday, up from 15 percent and 11.8 percent in his two games as a starter.