Paschall is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Paschall had 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 38 minutes during his last start Wednesday against the Suns, and he rejoins the starting five Saturday with Draymond Green (finger) and DeAngelo Russell (ankle) ruled out. Paschall should see plenty of opportunities due to Golden State's expansive injury issues.