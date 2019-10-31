Warriors' Eric Paschall: Starting Wednesday
Paschall will get the start at power forward in Wednesday's game against Phoenix, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Paschall will get his first start of the season Wednesday, replacing Jordan Poole in the first five. Through three games, the rookie forward's averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.0 minutes.
